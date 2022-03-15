Delhi Metro services will not be available during this time on Holi

Delhi Metro services will not be available during this time on Holi1 min read . 15 Mar 2022
- Metro service won't be available on all lines of Delhi Metro
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Metro service on Holi: Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on Holi (March 18), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Tuesday.
Delhi Metro service on Holi: Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on Holi (March 18), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Tuesday.
Metro services will not be available on all lines including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter.
Metro services will not be available on all lines including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!