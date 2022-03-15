Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Delhi Metro services will not be available during this time on Holi

Delhi Metro services will not be available during this time on Holi

Delhi Metro service on Holi 
1 min read . 15 Mar 2022 Livemint

  • Metro service won't be available on all lines of Delhi Metro

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Metro service on Holi: Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro on Holi (March 18), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Tuesday.

Metro services will not be available on all lines including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line. Services will start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter.

