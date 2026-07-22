Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations amid CJP protests; traffic diversions in place. Full list here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 16 metro stations on Wednesday amid security arrangements for the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march, according to The Times of India.
The affected stations are:
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- Patel Chowk
- Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
- Barakhamba Road
- Supreme Court
- Seva Teerth
- Janpath
- Mandi House
- Central Secretariat
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Indraprastha
- Khan Market
- Jor Bagh
- Shivaji Stadium
DMRC said interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. However, trains will not halt at the remaining affected stations and will pass through without stopping.
The closures have been implemented as the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march entered its third day. Delhi Police have also warned of traffic diversions and congestion around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Rafi Marg due to the ongoing demonstrations.