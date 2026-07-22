Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations amid CJP protests; traffic diversions in place. Full list here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 16 metro stations on Wednesday amid security arrangements for the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march, according to The Times of India.

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The affected stations are: Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Barakhamba Road

Supreme Court

Seva Teerth

Janpath

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

ITO

Delhi Gate

Indraprastha

Khan Market

Jor Bagh

Shivaji Stadium DMRC said interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. However, trains will not halt at the remaining affected stations and will pass through without stopping.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which Delhi Metro stations are closed due to the CJP protests? ⌵ Sixteen metro stations are closed, including Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Mandi House, among others. 2 Why did the Delhi Metro close several stations on July 20, 2026? ⌵ The closures were implemented amid security arrangements for the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march and to manage public order during the protests. 3 How can commuters navigate the area affected by the Delhi Metro station closures? ⌵ Commuters can use interchange facilities available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat, as trains will pass through remaining affected stations without stopping. 4 What types of support are being provided to protesters at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Support includes food, first aid, and shelter provided by the Sikh community, with Gurdwara Bangla Sahib opening its doors for refuge during the protests. 5 What was the impact of the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on traffic in Delhi? ⌵ The Delhi Police warned of traffic diversions and congestion around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, and Rafi Marg due to the ongoing demonstrations.

The closures have been implemented as the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march entered its third day. Delhi Police have also warned of traffic diversions and congestion around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Rafi Marg due to the ongoing demonstrations.