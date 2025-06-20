Delhi Metro time change ALERT! Check new timings for Yoga Day 2025: ‘Services at an interval of…’

Delhi Metro announced that it will start operations on all lines from 4:00 AM on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Hence, train services will commence earlier than usual to provide easy access of public transport to yoga participants.

In a post on X, Delhi Metro stated, “Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 am from all originating stations on 21st June 2025 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, 2025.”

The post adds, “Services will be available on all lines at an interval of 30 minutes from 4 am onwards till the commencement of passenger services as per daily timetable.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta prepares to participate in Yaga Day event Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on June 20 revealed that she will also be a part of the International Day of Yoga and will practice Yoga on the banks of the Yamuna to celebrate the occasion.

Asserting Delhi government's eagerness in participating in the celebrations, Rekha Gupta said, "Tomorrow I will practice Yoga on the banks of Yamuna... Tomorrow will be celebrated like a festival in many places in Delhi... The Delhi government will celebrate this International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm." She made this statement while addressing an event at a Yoga, Meditation, and Medical Camp in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh ahead of International Yoga Day.

Emphasising the importance of Yoga in daily life for a healthy lifestyle, she said, "PM Modi got Yoga recognised on the world stage in such a way that every country in the world is adopting Yoga with great affection today... India will be able to prosper only if it remains healthy."