Some of the existing stabling lines in Mukundpur Depot will be further expanded and some new stabling lines will be added to accommodate more trains for stabling and maintenance. The Mukundpur depot currently has 24 stabling lines. Of these, 11 are being extended in length and will be used for stabling and maintenance of rolling stock of Pink Line, while the rest 13 stabling lines will cater to the needs of Magenta Line.