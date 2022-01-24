Delhi Metro train services on Republic Day 2022: Timings to parking details

Delhi Metro train services on Republic Day 2022: Timings to parking details2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day (26 January 2022)
The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day (26 January 2022) as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police. All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021.
“The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police," DMRC said in a statement.
Here are the details of the Metro corridor modified schedule
“Beating Retreat Ceremony: On the 29th of January 2022 (Saturday), on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM," DMRC said.
Meanwhile, people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.
