Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Delhi Metro train services on Republic Day 2022: Timings to parking details

Delhi Metro train services on Republic Day 2022: Timings to parking details

Delhi Metro train services will be partially curtailed on Republic Day 2022.
2 min read . 01:10 PM IST Livemint

The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day (26 January 2022)

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day (26 January 2022) as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police. All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021.

The services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day (26 January 2022) as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police. All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on 25 January to 2 pm on 26 January 2021.

“The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police," DMRC said in a statement.

“The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, the 26th of January, 2022 (Republic Day). This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of Delhi Police," DMRC said in a statement.

Here are the details of the Metro corridor modified schedule

Here are the details of the Metro corridor modified schedule

  • Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) i) Entry & Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 Noon.
  • Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.
  • Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 Noon.
  • All-Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 06.00 AM on the 25th of January to 2.00 PM on the 26th of January, 2022. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.

“Beating Retreat Ceremony: On the 29th of January 2022 (Saturday), on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM," DMRC said.

  • Line 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) i) Entry & Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 Noon.
  • Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.
  • Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 08:45 AM to 12:00 Noon.
  • All-Metro parking lots will also remain closed from 06.00 AM on the 25th of January to 2.00 PM on the 26th of January, 2022. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.

“Beating Retreat Ceremony: On the 29th of January 2022 (Saturday), on the occasion of Beating Retreat, Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM. However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM," DMRC said.

Meanwhile, people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.

Meanwhile, people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!