Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Blue Line

Delhi Metro update: Services on the Blue Line were affected due to intermittent signalling issues (Track Circuit drop/loss of train IDs) resulting in the movement of trains with the restricted speed in manual mode with full safety, said DMRC
There was a delay in services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today. The transporter took to Twitter to inform commuters about it.
Reason for the delay?
Train services on the Blue Line (Line-3/4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali) were affected today from 09:10 AM to 10.00 AM due to intermittent signalling issue (Track Circuit drop/loss of train IDs) resulting in movement of trains with the restricted speed in manual mode with full safety.
As a result, bunching of trains was there leading to delay/irregular frequency of services during this period.
“The signalling issue was resolved at 10.00 AM and thereafter normal train services were gradually restored in the entire line," DMRC said in a statement.
"Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC had tweeted.