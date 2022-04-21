Delhi Metro update: Normal services resume on Blue Line

Train services on the Blue Line (Line-3/4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali) were affected today from 09:10 AM to 10.00 AM due to intermittent signalling issue (Track Circuit drop/loss of train IDs) resulting in movement of trains with the restricted speed in manual mode with full safety.

