Delhi Metro yellow line reschedules service on October 6; check DMRC’s new time of Samaypur Badli - MCC Gurugram train

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will witness disruptions on Sunday due to maintenance at Vishwavidyalaya Station. DMRC has rescheduled train timings with the first train leaving later than usual.

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Oct 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will experience disruptions on October 6 due to maintenance at Vishwavidyalaya Station.
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line will experience disruptions on October 6 due to maintenance at Vishwavidyalaya Station.

Delhi Metro Yellow Line is set to face disruptions in the morning hours on Sunday, October 6 in the wake of planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station.

The Yellow Line metro that runs across Samaypur Badli and Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro stations will feel the impact of temporary metro service disruption until 6:40 am. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced some adjustments in train schedules and station closures on October 4.

The DMRC metro advisory for Delhi-NCR commuters said that the train services will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes during the maintenance work. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said, “During the maintenance work, the train services will be available at a frequency of 10 minutes and thereafter, regular Sunday timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.”

As per the exclusive Sunday schedule, the first train will depart later than usual. Instead of the usual 6:00 am departure of the morning train from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram, it is scheduled to leave at 6:45 am. Perhaps, the first train to Samaypur Badli from Kashmere Gate will commence its journey at 6:52 am, instead of 6:00 am.

According to the revised timings for October 6, normal train services will continue to remain available on the remaining major section of Yellow Line from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Kashmere Gate and Samaypur Badli to Vishwavidyalaya stations. It is important to note that no train service will be available between Vishwavidyalaya to Kashmere Gate Metro stations and vice versa on the particular day. Meanwhile, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are the two stations that will remain closed till 6:40 AM, that is until train services resume along the route.

“To avoid any inconvenience to passengers during these early morning hours on October 6, announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Yellow Line about the destination of trains and respective platforms for change over during this maintenance period," the statement by DMRC's Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal read.

 

5 Oct 2024, 02:33 PM IST
Delhi Metro yellow line reschedules service on October 6; check DMRC's new time of Samaypur Badli - MCC Gurugram train

