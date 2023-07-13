Delhi Metro's mobile app hits 1.75 lakh downloads1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Delhi Metro's new app, DMRC TRAVEL, has gained over 1.75 lakh downloads since its launch last month. The app allows users to purchase QR-code tickets and offers features such as a travel planner, fare calculator, and smart card recharge.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) last month launched a mobile application for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets. The recently app has garnered over 1.75 lakh downloads, as announced by the DMRC.
Approximately 70 percent of Delhi Metro commuters rely on metro smart cards, while the rest utilize tokens. The new app serves as an additional option for ticketing purposes.
With this new mobile application, passengers can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in queues, officials said.
Passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute, they said.
DMRC TRAVEL app allows users to experience the convenience of mobile Quick Response (QR)-code ticketing. It is available for download on Android and is likely to be soon introduced on iOS platform as well.
The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users. Passengers can choose their preferred payment option and easily complete the transaction within the app itself.
In addition, this app has other passenger-centric features like travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. It also shows route information from origin to destination, including interchange stations. One can view transaction history, re-book a ticket for same origin-destination and return journey.
