Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) last month launched a mobile application for generating convenient and hassle-free mobile-based QR-code tickets. The recently app has garnered over 1.75 lakh downloads, as announced by the DMRC.

Named 'DMRC TRAVEL', the dedicated app allows passengers to effortlessly generate QR-code tickets for convenient travel across the Delhi Metro network. Expressing gratitude, the DMRC tweeted "A big thanks to the commuters who have made our journey incredible! We are thrilled to announce that the DMRC travel app has crossed 1.75 lakh downloads." Officials at Delhi Metro deemed this response as highly positive since its introduction on regular corridors, considering that the app was initially available for Airport Express Line passengers. As reported by PTI, a Delhi Metro official stated: "The response shows people are taking to technology to book tickets for the metro."

Approximately 70 percent of Delhi Metro commuters rely on metro smart cards, while the rest utilize tokens. The new app serves as an additional option for ticketing purposes.

With this new mobile application, passengers can purchase tickets directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to go to ticket counters or vending machines or stand in queues, officials said.

Passengers can now experience a quick and efficient ticketing process, saving valuable time during their commute, they said.

DMRC TRAVEL app allows users to experience the convenience of mobile Quick Response (QR)-code ticketing. It is available for download on Android and is likely to be soon introduced on iOS platform as well.

The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets, ensuring flexibility and convenience for users. Passengers can choose their preferred payment option and easily complete the transaction within the app itself.

In addition, this app has other passenger-centric features like travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge. It also shows route information from origin to destination, including interchange stations. One can view transaction history, re-book a ticket for same origin-destination and return journey.

(With inputs from agencies)