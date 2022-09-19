Delhi monkeypox cases climb as Nigerian citizen tests positive; India tally 14

Delhi monkeypox cases climb as Nigerian citizen tests positive; India tally 142 min read . 08:22 PM IST
- Nigerian citizen became the 9th patient in Delhi to test positive for monkeypox virus
The monkeypox cases in Delhi climbed to nine as another Nigerian citizen tested positive for the virus on Monday, 19 September. With the recent case, India's tally rose to 14, official sources have said.
The woman who tested positive for the monkeypox virus is 30 years old. She was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi.
The officials have said that the woman was admitted with blisters and pus-filled lesions on her genitals on 16 September. Her test report came back on Sunday, officials added.
Another suspected patient of monkeypox virus, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited.
On 16 September, the LNJP had confirmed the 8th case of monkeypox in Delhi.
Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of LNJP, said the 8th case of monkeypox has been detected in Delhi and the majority of cases are of African origin.
“One female was admitted two days back, her case tested positive yesterday. A total of eight patients tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi. One was Indian and the rest were of African origin. There is no recent travel history of the new monkeypox patient and the government is trying to do contact tracing," Dr Suresh Kumar told ANI.
He also mentioned the symptoms of monkeypox patients saying, “Early symptoms are like light fever, mouth ulcer, genital ulcer, weakness, skin lesions, body ache and eye irritation."
“No patient had major complications. Most patients had a low-grade fever," he said.
The MD revealed that five patients had been discharged from LNJP after 2-3 weeks of treatment and two patients are still recovering in the hospital ward.
The LNJP doctor also said a study is going on over monkeypox cases in Delhi. “We are doing the patient study, we have observed that Nigeria or African Origin patients are in the majority and Indian patients are lesser. The study is still going on," he said.
"Positivity rate is less than 1% and 99% covid beds are vacant. The transmission rate is low and only a few patients are there who require ventilators. Patients are recovering faster compared to an earlier variant," he said.
(With agency inputs)
