Business News/ News / Delhi Mumbai Expressway accident: Bus coming from Haridwar to Jaipur overturns near Dausa

Delhi Mumbai Expressway accident: Bus coming from Haridwar to Jaipur overturns near Dausa

Livemint

Rajasthan news: Bus coming from Haridwar to Jaipur overturns on Delhi Mumbai expressway

A bus travelling to Jaipur from Haridwar overturned near Dausa on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday.

Rajasthan: On Wednesday, a bus traveling from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa. Nearly two dozen people were injured in the accident, and two others were seriously injured.

“Around two dozen people were injured and 2 others seriously injured after a bus coming from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The driver of the bus fell asleep. The seriously injured people have been referred to Jaipur. The incident occurred near point number 165 of the expressway," said Dr Mahendra Meena, Duty Officer, District Hospital Dausa.

(This is a breaking; refresh for updates)

