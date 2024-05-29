Rajasthan: On Wednesday, a bus traveling from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa. Nearly two dozen people were injured in the accident, and two others were seriously injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Around two dozen people were injured and 2 others seriously injured after a bus coming from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The driver of the bus fell asleep. The seriously injured people have been referred to Jaipur. The incident occurred near point number 165 of the expressway," said Dr Mahendra Meena, Duty Officer, District Hospital Dausa.

(This is a breaking; refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!