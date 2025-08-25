Delhi, Mumbai wake up to fresh spells of rain, Rajasthan continues to face monsoon mayhem; check weather forecast here

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha, predicting heavy rains on Monday, August 25.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Gujarat till 30th and over Rajasthan till 26th August,” IMD said.

Delhi rains Delhi residents woke up to fresh spells of rain today morning as can be seen in the visuals from ITO.

Mumbai rains Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai city on Monday morning. Several areas of the financial capital witnessed heavy rains on Monday, including Sion's Gandhi Market and Eastern Express Highway among others.

After days of incessant rainfall in Rajasthan, the water level in the river of Banswara district increased significantly. Amid overflowing river, Sangameshwar Temple was submerged in the floodwater. Visuals show devotees climbing to the top of the temple for the aarti.

