Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Pollution levels in Delhi have remained in the ‘severe plus’ category for the past few days recording AQI in the ‘400’ range at several locations in and around Delhi. On Sunday morning overall average AQI of 410 was recorded, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
According to data Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed Delhi's air quality index increased by over 200 points since October 27. The worst air quality was recorded on November 3 since the previous high of 471 was recorded on November 12, 2021, which has since been improving with relatively better wind speed. However, thick toxic haze continues to blanket the national capital on the sixth consecutive day. Stay tuned for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addressed a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging that only CNG, electric and BS VI-compliant vehicles be permitted in Delhi-NCR in view of the worsening air quality ahead of Diwali and expectations of a further deterioration. Stay tuned for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Under the orders of Delhi Pollution Control Committee Chairman Ashwani Kumar, a first-of-its-kind study has been launched by Delhi government to identify different sources of pollution in the city. This would help in mitigating pollution and take action accordingly.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Average AQI in Delhi deteriorated from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 460 at 7 am on November 5.
All emergency measures that include a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers and all types of construction will be be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region as AQI crossed the 450-mark as per recommendations of Centre's air pollution control plan.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Footage from the Red Fort area, captured by ANI's drone camera, shows a thick layer of haze in the air.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: BJP leader and Vice Chairman at NDMC Satish Upadhyay said, “Because of Kejriwal government, today children, elderly people and every section of the society in Delhi are breathing poisonous gas."
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Worst air quality reported in Shadipur with AQI at 492 on a scale of 500 at 8 am. Other stations that reported one of the worst air quality in Delhi are R K Puram with AQI at 489, Punjabi Bagh at 489, New Moti Bagh at 478, Nehru Nagar at 482, Loni at 484 and Wazirpur at 478.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: According to Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) 2023 report air pollution is shortening lives by almost 12 years in Delhi-NCR.
The hazardous pollution level in national capital region has compelled many to forgo their morning walks, sports and other outdoor activities.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: The PM2.5 concentration exceeded the government-prescribed safe limit of 60 microgrammes per cubic metre by seven to eight times at several locations throughout Delhi-NCR with ITO registering AQI level at ‘412’ according to CPCB.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Lodhi Road area blanketed in a thick haze of smog.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Akshardham area blanketed in a thick haze of smog.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Qutub Minar area covered in a thick layer of haze around 6.32 am, shot by ANI via drone camera.
On November 5, Delhi woke up to an air quality index (AQI) of 457 according to CPCB. At 5am, AQI in other major cities was recorded at 175 in Ahmedabad, 45 in Bengaluru, 53 in Chennai, 85 in Hyderabad, 278 in Jaipur, 232 in Lucknow, 182 in Mumbai and 226 in Patna.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Toxic pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have compelled many to forgo their morning walks, sports and other outdoor activities.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Veterinarian Haravtar Singh said animals and birds are also affected by the increased air pollution in the national capital with cases of birds like pigeon developing breathing problems since the city air turned fouler. "Just like us humans are facing problems due to pollution, even birds, especially pigeons, are being affected …. Ever since pollution has gone up by leaps and bounds, 8 to 10 such birds have been brought in with breathing problems," Singh said.
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: A senior Lung specialist at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Dr Arvind Kumar said the effect of toxic air quality of around 450-500 is equivalent to consuming 25-30 cigarettes per day.
Dr Arvind Kumar said, “People across all age groups are adversely affected by air pollution" and "exposed to this toxic air can develop all sorts of breathing problems." He said air pollution even affects unborn child in mother's womb, “When the child's mother is breathing, the toxins go to her lungs and through the lungs, they make their way deeper through her veins and through the placenta, they reach the child and the foetus and cause damage. "
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's ar quality on Sunday morning continues to be ‘Severe’ according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with thick haze that blankets NCR.
AQI registered in Aya Nagar was at 464, in Dwarka Sector-8 it was at 486, in Jahangirpuri it was at 463 and around IGI Airport (T3) it was at 480 around 5 AM.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!