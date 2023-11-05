Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Delhi sees marginal dip in pollution, air quality remains 'severe'; AQI at 410

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . 09:35 AM IST

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Thick haze of fog continues to blanket the city. Pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days; the situation is expected to continue till November 8 due to slow wind speed.