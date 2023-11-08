Delhi, NCR air pollution: Relief in sight as western disturbances may offer respite from smog; light rains likely
Delhi, NCR air pollution news: Delhi may finally see relief from hazardous air conditions as western disturbances bring relief and improve air quality for a few days. Light rains are also expected in the Delhi, NCR region
Delhi, NCR air pollution news: After enduring days of dense smog, Delhi may finally be on the cusp of much-needed relief from its hazardous air conditions which were aggravated by the stubble burning in the neighbouring states. The ‘hazardous’ air situation in the national capital also forced the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. However, the movement of western disturbances might improve the air quality in the coming days, weather officials said on Tuesday.