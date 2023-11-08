Delhi, NCR air pollution news: Delhi may finally see relief from hazardous air conditions as western disturbances bring relief and improve air quality for a few days. Light rains are also expected in the Delhi, NCR region

Delhi, NCR air pollution news: After enduring days of dense smog, Delhi may finally be on the cusp of much-needed relief from its hazardous air conditions which were aggravated by the stubble burning in the neighbouring states. The 'hazardous' air situation in the national capital also forced the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. However, the movement of western disturbances might improve the air quality in the coming days, weather officials said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the weather pattern has shifted the wind direction which has also increased the wind speed since 6 am on Tuesday morning. M Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the western disturbances have brought some relief and this might stay on for a few days.

"As forecast by us, the western disturbance has brought relief. This will stay on for a few days," M Mohapatra said. Delhi, NCR air pollution LIVE news updates

The conditions will improve in the national capital when the western disturbances move away which will eventually force the pollutants away. "The conditions will improve further (in Delhi) from November 11 when the western disturbance moves away, and northwesterly winds pick up speed blowing at 15-20kmph. That will help pollutants disperse," Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and meteorology, at Skymet Weather was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

RAINS IN DELHI-NCR EXPECTED The disturbances are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall to the Western Himalayan Region until November 10, with the possibility of extending to adjoining plains on November 9. Delhi-NCR is also likely to receive light rain which would further improve the air quality.

This might further help the national capital from reeling under the affects of the stubble burning. The odd-even scheme has also been implemented in the national capital.

Pollution levels in Delhi marginally dipped Tuesday morning and were recorded in the 'very poor' category after five consecutive days of 'severe' air quality, according to monitoring agencies.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 395 on Tuesday, bringing a marginal improvement from the 421 recorded on Monday.

