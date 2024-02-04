 Delhi, NCR to receive light rain today, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms for tomorrow: Check full forecast here | Mint
 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was two notches below the season's average while maximum temperature was one notch above the season's average.

Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 1.8 kilometres at 7:00 am today that is significantly higher that what was observed yesterday, 200 metres
Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 1.8 kilometres at 7:00 am today that is significantly higher that what was observed yesterday, 200 metres (Hindustan Times)

Delhi's minimum temperature dipped on Sunday, February 4, following rains last night. The city recorded 14 degrees Celsius temperature at 7:00 am in the morning. Maximum temperature in Delhi, NCR settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature settled at 6.7 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 1.8 kilometres at 7:00 am today that is significantly higher than what was observed yesterday, 200 metres. Last night, the capital city witnessed light rains that has improved air quality, fog condition and thus visibility.

As per weather department forecast, Delhi will see generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day caused by fresh western disturbance. IMD has issued yellow alert for tomorrow.

The Met department further predicted light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind for tomorrow. Thereafter, Delhi is expected to see moderate fog to dense fog conditions with clear sky and no alerts until February 9.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) significantly improved as compared to last month but witnessed an increase in AQI from 214 yesterday to 253 today while it continues to stay in 'poor' category at 7:00 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi stood seventh today in the list of most polluted cities across India.

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on February 3 equipped its second runway- Runway 10/28 with CAT III technology amid a number of flight delays experienced over the past month during dense fog conditions. The runway can be now used for safe landing during low-visibility conditions even during inclement weather. However, flight operations continue to feel the impact of bad weather as a number of flight delays were reported today.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi during the month of January till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius which was the lowest in last 13 years. During the same period, the average minimum temperature in Delhi was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, reported PTI.

Published: 04 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
