Delhi's minimum temperature dipped on Sunday, February 4, following rains last night. The city recorded 14 degrees Celsius temperature at 7:00 am in the morning. Maximum temperature in Delhi, NCR settled at 23.2 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature settled at 6.7 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was two notches below the season's average while maximum temperature was one notch above the season's average.

Also read: Delhi airport's second runway operational with CAT III to avoid fog related delays; boost passenger handling capacity Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 1.8 kilometres at 7:00 am today that is significantly higher than what was observed yesterday, 200 metres. Last night, the capital city witnessed light rains that has improved air quality, fog condition and thus visibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Delhi: Heavy downpour disrupts life in national capital, adds to winter woes; light rainfall to continue on Thursday As per weather department forecast, Delhi will see generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day caused by fresh western disturbance. IMD has issued yellow alert for tomorrow.

The Met department further predicted light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind for tomorrow. Thereafter, Delhi is expected to see moderate fog to dense fog conditions with clear sky and no alerts until February 9.

Also read: Delhi Public School in RK Puram receives bomb threat, investigation underway Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) significantly improved as compared to last month but witnessed an increase in AQI from 214 yesterday to 253 today while it continues to stay in 'poor' category at 7:00 am today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Delhi stood seventh today in the list of most polluted cities across India.

Also read: Delhi Police at Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve notice in MLA poaching case Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on February 3 equipped its second runway- Runway 10/28 with CAT III technology amid a number of flight delays experienced over the past month during dense fog conditions. The runway can be now used for safe landing during low-visibility conditions even during inclement weather. However, flight operations continue to feel the impact of bad weather as a number of flight delays were reported today.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi during the month of January till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius which was the lowest in last 13 years. During the same period, the average minimum temperature in Delhi was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

