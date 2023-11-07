Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's air quality continues to remain ‘severe’ prompting the government to re-introduce the flagship odd-even scheme after Diwali from November 13 to 20 due to expectations of further deterioration in air quality. On Monday, November 6, air pollution levels were seven to eight times above the safe standards which is likely to deteriorate further post-Diwali. Stay tuned at LiveMint for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates:
50 percent of employees in government and private offices to work from home after Diwali
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices will work from home after Diwali.
Delhi-NCR region to face ‘severe’ air quality for another 5 days
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi-NCR region will likely witness severe air quality for another 5 days as per a statement by the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System.
Breathing in Delhi's polluted air equal to smoking 10 cigarettes a day says doctor
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Senior consultant in pulmonology and critical care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Rajesh Chawla said breathing in Delhi's polluted air is equal to smoking 10 cigarettes a day
Odd-even scheme to return to Delhi-NCR post Diwali from November 13 to 20
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Expecting air pollution levels to deteriorate further post-Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the re-introduction of odd-even scheme. Under this scheme cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates.
Delhi continues its battle against pollution with AQI over ‘400’ across several locations
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's average AQI on Tuesday morning stood at 399 according to Safar with several locations across Delhi-NCR registering hazardous AQI above'400' on a scale of 500.
Several cities in neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh also reported hazardous air quality. Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 391, Gurugram reported an AQI of 373, Noida reported an AQI of 384, Greater Noida reported an AQI of 420 and Faridabad reported an AQI of 412 on Tuesday morning.
