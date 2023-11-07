Hello User
Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Toxic haze blankets Delhi-NCR for 8th day in a row

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Toxic haze has covered Delhi-NCR for the 8th consecutive day and the air quality remains poor due to the stubble burning in neighbouring states along with a fall in temperature and low wind speed.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain ‘severe’ prompting the government to re-introduce the flagship odd-even scheme after Diwali from November 13 to 20.

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's air quality continues to remain ‘severe’ prompting the government to re-introduce the flagship odd-even scheme after Diwali from November 13 to 20 due to expectations of further deterioration in air quality. On Monday, November 6, air pollution levels were seven to eight times above the safe standards which is likely to deteriorate further post-Diwali. Stay tuned at LiveMint for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates:

07 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST 50 percent of employees in government and private offices to work from home after Diwali

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices will work from home after Diwali.

07 Nov 2023, 07:52 AM IST Delhi-NCR region to face ‘severe’ air quality for another 5 days

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi-NCR region will likely witness severe air quality for another 5 days as per a statement by the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System.

07 Nov 2023, 07:38 AM IST Breathing in Delhi's polluted air equal to smoking 10 cigarettes a day says doctor

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Senior consultant in pulmonology and critical care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Rajesh Chawla said breathing in Delhi's polluted air is equal to smoking 10 cigarettes a day

07 Nov 2023, 07:22 AM IST Odd-even scheme to return to Delhi-NCR post Diwali from November 13 to 20

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Expecting air pollution levels to deteriorate further post-Diwali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the re-introduction of odd-even scheme. Under this scheme cars are allowed to operate on alternate days based on their odd or even number plates.

07 Nov 2023, 07:13 AM IST Delhi continues its battle against pollution with AQI over ‘400’ across several locations

Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates: Delhi's average AQI on Tuesday morning stood at 399 according to Safar with several locations across Delhi-NCR registering hazardous AQI above'400' on a scale of 500. 

Several cities in neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh also reported hazardous air quality. Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 391, Gurugram reported an AQI of 373, Noida reported an AQI of 384, Greater Noida reported an AQI of 420 and Faridabad reported an AQI of 412 on Tuesday morning.

