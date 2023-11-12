LIVE UPDATES

Delhi, NCR pollution LIVE updates: City wakes up to ‘poor’ air quality on Diwali; AQI at 202

2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Delhi, NCR pollution LIVE updates: On Sunday, residents of the national capital woke up to ‘moderate’ air quality; Delhi has registered an AQI of ‘199’ on a scale of 500.