Delhi, NCR pollution LIVE updates: Delhi registered an AQI of ‘199’ today at 6 am which lies in the ‘moderate’ category according to Central Pollution Control Board. The city had been witnessing ‘severe’ pollution levels, that is average air quality above ‘400’ on a scale of 500, following October 27.
The heightened pollution levels can be attributed to stubble-burning incidents in Punjab which led to a deterioration in air quality over the NCR region and in neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. The unfavourable meteorological conditions involving low wind speed and a decrease in temperature further exacerbated the problem of air pollution.
On November 10, the capital region received light showers in several places through out the day that reduced the amount of suspended particulate matter in the air, that is PM 2.5 and PM 10 and hence improved air quality.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a complete ban on crackers on Diwali. On November 10, the Delhi government launched the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns of rising pollution again after the Diwali festival.
Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been invoked in the national capital after the national capital's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe plus' category.
As per CPCB data AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’
According to Central Pollution Control Board, at around 7 am on November 12, AQI level in Anand Vihar was at 266, in RK Puram it was at 241, in Mandir Marg it was at 201, in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium it was at 206, in Wazirpur it was at 248, in Lodhi Road it was at 144, in Pusa Road it was at 119, in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium it was at 190, in Punjabi Bagh it was at 233 and in ITO area it was recorded at 227.
Delhi Police officials conducted patrolling in the Chandni Chowk market in the national capital on November 11, a day ahead of Diwali.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manoj Kumar Meena said that the police deployment in market and other crowded areas of the district has been increased on the occasion of the festival and anti-terror measures have also been taken.
He added, "About 9-10 cases have been registered (by the police) and around 3500 Kg of firecrackers have been seized so far."
Air quality in Delhi's neighbouring states had also deteriorated following an increase in the incidents of farm fires that has improved over the last two days. Haryana's Gurugram reported an air quality index (AQI) of 172, followed by 166 in Faridabad, 63 in Panipat, 169 in Bhiwani, 99 in Sonipat, 108 in Rohtak, 66 in Sirsa and 154 in Fatehabad.
In Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh reported AQI at 278, followed by 138 in Bathinda, 143 in Jalandhar, 64 in Ludhiana and 81 in Khanna.
The latest figure of farm fire incidents in Punjab was much lower than what the state witnessed a few days ago when it crossed over 2000 on some days. Punjab on November 11 reported 104 farm fires, taking the total number of stubble-burning incidents to 23,730.
In Delhi, from November 1 to 10 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued 383 challans to violators for open burning of waste and other material. MCD also issued challans amounting to ₹1.72 crore over violations related to construction and demolition waste sites. Over 887 tandoors have either been removed or demolished as part of pollution control measures.
Air quality was registered in 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' categories at several locations across the national capital on November 12 morning. Punjab on November 11 reported 104 farm fires, taking the total number of stubble-burning incidents to 23,730.
