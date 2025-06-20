Delhi, NCR rain alert: IMD issues yellow warning; heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra, 7 other states | Full forecast

Delhi, NCR rain alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the national capital region today, forecasting wet spells until June 23. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland brace for heavy rains on June 20 amid IMD's orange alert.

“Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 22nd-24th, Gangetic West Bengal on 22nd & 25th, Bihar during 20th-23rd; Jharkhand, Odisha during 19th-22nd, Madhya Pradesh during 20th-25th June with very heavy rainfall over Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand on 20th, East Madhya Pradesh on 21st; Madhya Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Chhattisgarh on 20th June,” IMD said in its latest press release.

Delhi weather today The Regional Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR region which will remain intact until June 23 but wet spells are likely until June 24. The residents of national capital can expect “Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/ thunderstorm/ lightening with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph).” These weather conditions come as the city's maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36-38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 27-29 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency further warned against light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India in the coming days. Downpours will be accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning.

IMD predicted heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan until June 25. In Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, heavy rainfall is likely on June 22 and 25.

As Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh witness hot and humid conditions, the weather agency predicted light to moderate rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until June 23. The weather bulletin notes that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat until June 25.

Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places likely over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada" until June 25, IMD said.