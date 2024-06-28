Delhi NCR rain Live Updates: Ahead of the official entry of monsoon, several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed severe rainfall during the wee hours of Friday. Heavy downpours led to Delhi Airport Terminal-1's roof collapse today morning.
Rain in Delhi today
Ahead of the onset of monsoon in the national capital, several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places in the next two hours, said Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Friday.
“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar," wrote RWFC Delhi on X.
Has monsoon arrived in Delhi?
Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night, and people wonder whether the monsoon has arrived in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, said that monsoon will arrive in the national capital in two to three days. So far, there has been no official announcement on the arrival of monsoon in Delhi.
Delhi NCR rain Live: Heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR led to intense waterlogging and traffic jams on Friday morning.