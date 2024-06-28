Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Delhi, NCR rain Live Updates: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging; roof collapses at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Livemint

Delhi rains Live Updates: Several parts of national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. Severe downpour resulted in Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse early morning

Delhi NCR rain Live Updates: Security personnel keep vigil wearing raincoats and holding umbrellas during rains near the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Delhi NCR rain Live Updates: Ahead of the official entry of monsoon, several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed severe rainfall during the wee hours of Friday. Heavy downpours led to Delhi Airport Terminal-1's roof collapse today morning.

Rain in Delhi today 

Ahead of the onset of monsoon in the national capital, several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places in the next two hours, said Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Friday.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and  winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar," wrote RWFC Delhi on X. 

Has monsoon arrived in Delhi?

Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night, and people wonder whether the  monsoon has arrived in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, said that monsoon will arrive in the national capital in two to three days. So far, there has been no official announcement on the arrival of monsoon in Delhi.

28 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Delhi NCR rain Live: Has monsoon arrived in Delhi?

Delhi NCR rain Live: Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall since last night, and people wonder whether the  monsoon has arrived in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, said that monsoon will arrive in the national capital in two to three days. So far, there has been no official announcement on the arrival of monsoon in Delhi.

28 Jun 2024, 08:29 AM IST Delhi NCR rain Live: Rain in Delhi today 

Delhi NCR rain Live: Ahead of the onset of monsoon in the national capital, several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places in the next two hours, said Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Friday.

28 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Delhi NCR rain Live: Heavy rainfall in national capital ahead of monsoon's entry 

Delhi NCR rain Live: Heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR led to intense waterlogging and traffic jams on Friday morning.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.