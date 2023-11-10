Delhi, NCR receives light rain, air quality set to improve today
Delhi NCR region received light rainfall post midnight and in the early morning on November 10 bringing much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital
Delhi NCR region received light rainfall post midnight and in the early morning on November 10 bringing much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the capital. Delhi's AQI on Friday morning at 6 am was 407 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) which was an improvement from the day before.
To curtail the pollution situation in the national capital, the Delhi government was undertaking plans to implement the idea of 'artificial rain.' Delhi government decided to carry out 'artificial rain' on November 9 to combat the air pollution in the city according to officials.
Moreover, to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures, the Delhi government has also fielded ministers. Several Delhi ministers were seen on November 9 inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighbouring states.
Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked in the national capital after the national capital's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe plus' category.
