Delhi, NCR receives light rain, air quality set to improve today

Delhi NCR region received light rainfall post midnight and in the early morning on November 10 bringing much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the capital. Delhi's AQI on Friday morning at 6 am was 407 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) which was an improvement from the day before.

However, the AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board still showed clusters of red dots, that indicate hazardous air quality, spread all across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

According to real-time data from the CPCB, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh held the title of being the most polluted city yesterday but recorded an AQI reading of 418 today. It was followed closely by Bhiwadi in Rajasthan in terms of the most polluted city yesterday but recorded an AQI of 343 today.

Other cities that experienced high levels of pollution across India yesterday include Delhi whose AQI today settled at 423 today, Faridabad in Haryana at 415, Sonipat in Haryana at 429, Murthal in Haryana at 429, Fatehabad in Haryana at 371, Jind in Haryana at 429, Kaithal in Haryana at 417, Manesar in Haryana at 318, Purnia in Bihar at 388 and Noida at 383.

The capital had been engulfed in a blanket of haze for the past few days from October 27 following stubble-burning incidents in Punjab which led to a deterioration in air quality over the NCR region and in neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab. Delhi reported ‘severe’ air quality at a number of locations where AQI was registered above the ‘400’ level on a scale of 500.

The unfavourable meteorological conditions involving low wind speed and a decrease in temperature further exacerbated the problem of air pollution. These showers in several places will reduce the amount of suspended particulate matter in the air that is PM 2.5 and PM 10 and hence will improve air quality.

The visuals from India Gate's Kartavya Path and the Delhi-Noida border showed light to moderate-intensity rain showers.