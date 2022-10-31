Delhi NCR turns toxic; many families report difficulties, elderly most affected

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has worsened post Diwali with several families reporting difficulties due to the air pollution. According to a survey, 7 out of 10 families surveyed have indicated that someone in their families have reported difficulties. The survey has found that the most affected are the elderly along with those with medical conditions. Due to the air pollution, about 27 per cent of people are planning to travel out of Delhi-NCR during the next three weeks. Most families are also relying on masks to cope with the pollution that has only worsened post-Diwali and due to stubble burning in the neighbouring countries.

