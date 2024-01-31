Ending the prolonged dry spell, states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated pockets during the next two days.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Kashmir valley, Himachal Pradesh on 31st January and 1st February while in Uttarakhand on 31st January. In Himachal Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued indicating the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours. According to IMD from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain/snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts.

Additionally, an isolated hailstorm warning has also been issued over several parts of the Northern states for two days.

The weather office stated, “Hailstorm likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana & Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir on 31st January 2024."

The warning has also been issued over Uttarakhand on 31st January and 1st February 2024 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 31st January and 2nd February.

IMD issues rainfall warning

The IMD on 30 January in a post on X also mentioned about the formation of a wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from 29 January to 3 February, resulting in rainfall across various northern regions, particularly on January 30 and 31.