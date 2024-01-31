IMD weather update: Amid dense fog, Delhi to witness rain today; hailstorm, heavy snow alert issued in THESE states
Delhi-NCR experienced thick fog causing visibility issues and disrupting train services. Flights at Delhi Airport may be affected due to the fog. Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh on different dates.
Ending the prolonged dry spell, states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated pockets during the next two days.
Amid this, the weather department has predicted, heavy rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5mm over Uttarakhand on 31 January, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 31st January & 1st February, 2024. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on 2nd February. The IMD has also predicted light rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at most places over Delhi today and light rainfall/drizzle on 1st and 3rd February.
Delhi weather update:
A layer of thick fog shrouded Delhi-NCR today morning, causing visibility woes. The bone-chilling winter increased challenges for commuters too. Several train services were due to bad weather. Passengers faced difficulty as several trains delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station amid dense fog.
In view of the same, Delhi Airport also issued a passenger advisory that read, “While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."
IMD issues Fog alert
IMD has issued dense to very dense fog with visibility less than 50 meters in night/morning hours in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on 31st January, 2024.
Moreover, an alert has also been issued in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab on 30th January and 1st February.
