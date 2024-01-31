Ending the prolonged dry spell, states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy snowfall and rainfall in isolated pockets during the next two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Kashmir valley, Himachal Pradesh on 31st January and 1st February while in Uttarakhand on 31st January. In Himachal Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued indicating the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours. According to IMD from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain/snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts.

Additionally, an isolated hailstorm warning has also been issued over several parts of the Northern states for two days.

The weather office stated, “Hailstorm likely over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana & Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir on 31st January 2024."

The warning has also been issued over Uttarakhand on 31st January and 1st February 2024 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 31st January and 2nd February.

IMD issues rainfall warning The IMD on 30 January in a post on X also mentioned about the formation of a wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from 29 January to 3 February, resulting in rainfall across various northern regions, particularly on January 30 and 31.

Amid this, the weather department has predicted, heavy rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5mm over Uttarakhand on 31 January, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 31st January & 1st February, 2024. Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on 2nd February. The IMD has also predicted light rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at most places over Delhi today and light rainfall/drizzle on 1st and 3rd February.

Delhi weather update: A layer of thick fog shrouded Delhi-NCR today morning, causing visibility woes. The bone-chilling winter increased challenges for commuters too. Several train services were due to bad weather. Passengers faced difficulty as several trains delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station amid dense fog.

In view of the same, Delhi Airport also issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

IMD issues Fog alert IMD has issued dense to very dense fog with visibility less than 50 meters in night/morning hours in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on 31st January, 2024.

Moreover, an alert has also been issued in isolated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab on 30th January and 1st February.



