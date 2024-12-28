Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE updates: Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital. In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area. Delhi weather update The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at several locations across Delhi and NCR, with more rainfall expected in the day. This includes areas like Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar. Noida and Manesar are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning. Catch all LIVE Updates on Delhi NCR rain and weather here

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: Tree falls over an auto due to rain in Mehrauli, none injured A tree fell on an auto in Delhi's Mehrauli area due to rainfall. While no injuries have been reported. However, the auto was damaged. The IMD has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. With this, more showers are expected to drizzle over the city.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE:Watch | Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Rajasthan's Dholpur Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Dholpur, causing widespread damage in the region. Several people have been reportedly injured.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: AQI improves in Delhi According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded QI at 236, Ashok Nagar at 180, Bawana at 229, Burari crossing at 139, Dwarka Sector 8 at 187, IGI airport at 124, Jahangirpuri at 186, Mundka at 218, Narela at 163, Pusa at 149, Patparganj at 210, RK Puram at 202, Rohini at 182, Shadipur at 219 all ranging beteen moderate to poor category.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in December in 15 years According to IMD, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in December in 15 years on Friday. The heavy rains started in the early hours of Thursday and continued throughout the day.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: Cold wave predicted in Delhi As per RWFC, dense fog, cold wave and cold wave conditions are predicted in Delhi today.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: What is temperature expected in Delhi today? As per RWFC, the minimum temperature expected is 12 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature expected is 16 degree Celsius.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: AQI in Delhi today? With heavy rains, the AQI in the national capital has improved. According to SAFAR, overall AQI stands at 202. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: Portion of the road collapsed in RK Puram area In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: Rain lashes several parts of Mathura city As per IMD, isolated to Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (wind speed 30-50 kmph) has been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh on 27th & 28th December.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: What's the weather like in Delhi today, December 28? As per RWFC, shallow fog in most places and moderate fog in isolated places is expected in the morning. It has also predicted cloudy sky with intermittent rain with one or two spells of light rain along with thunderstorm during early morning to afternoon. It added that cloudy sky is expected to see in the evening and night with shallow fog.

Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE: GRAP 3 revoked across Delhi-NCR Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. Measures under stages 1 and 2 will remain in force to manage pollution levels. View Full Image