Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE updates: Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital. In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area.

Delhi weather update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at several locations across Delhi and NCR, with more rainfall expected in the day.

This includes areas like Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar. Noida and Manesar are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning.

