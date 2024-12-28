Delhi-NCR rains, weather LIVE updates: Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital. In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area.
Delhi weather update
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at several locations across Delhi and NCR, with more rainfall expected in the day.
This includes areas like Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar, Deramandi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Manesar. Noida and Manesar are also likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning.
A tree fell on an auto in Delhi's Mehrauli area due to rainfall. While no injuries have been reported. However, the auto was damaged.
The IMD has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. With this, more showers are expected to drizzle over the city.
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Dholpur, causing widespread damage in the region. Several people have been reportedly injured.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded QI at 236, Ashok Nagar at 180, Bawana at 229, Burari crossing at 139, Dwarka Sector 8 at 187, IGI airport at 124, Jahangirpuri at 186, Mundka at 218, Narela at 163, Pusa at 149, Patparganj at 210, RK Puram at 202, Rohini at 182, Shadipur at 219 all ranging beteen moderate to poor category.
According to IMD, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in December in 15 years on Friday. The heavy rains started in the early hours of Thursday and continued throughout the day.
As per RWFC, dense fog, cold wave and cold wave conditions are predicted in Delhi today.
As per RWFC, the minimum temperature expected is 12 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature expected is 16 degree Celsius.
With heavy rains, the AQI in the national capital has improved. According to SAFAR, overall AQI stands at 202. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
As per IMD, isolated to Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (wind speed 30-50 kmph) has been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh on 27th & 28th December.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital.
As per RWFC, shallow fog in most places and moderate fog in isolated places is expected in the morning. It has also predicted cloudy sky with intermittent rain with one or two spells of light rain along with thunderstorm during early morning to afternoon. It added that cloudy sky is expected to see in the evening and night with shallow fog.
Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.
Measures under stages 1 and 2 will remain in force to manage pollution levels.
