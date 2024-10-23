Delhi news: 12-hour water cut in the national capital on October 25. Know why, affected areas and more

The Delhi Jal Board on October 22 said that there will no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday i.e. October 25 due to maintenance work.

"Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on October 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement by the Jal Board stated as reported by PTI.

List of areas to be affected due to water cut The affected areas include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES and the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The DJB advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements. They also urged everyone to use water wisely during this period. The board also mentioned that water tankers can be requested through their helpline or the central control room as needed.

The water supply cut has also been announced today for 12-hours in South Delhi today. As per the board, the water supply in South Delhi main shall remain affected for 12 hours on from 10:00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available in the evening of October 23 and morning of October 24.