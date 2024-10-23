Delhi news: 12-hour water cut in the national capital on October 25. Know why, affected areas and more

The Delhi Jal Board announced a 12-hour water supply interruption on October 25. Many areas in the national capital will remain afftected 

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Delhi to face water cut for 12 hours (Image: AFP)
Delhi to face water cut for 12 hours (Image: AFP)

The Delhi Jal Board on October 22 said that there will no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday i.e. October 25 due to maintenance work.

Also Read | Delhi AQI today: Air quality in the national capital deteriorates to ‘very poor’

"Due to interconnection work of a newly laid loop line in 800 mm dia Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415, the water supply in the following areas shall not be available or available at low pressure on October 25 for 12 hours from 10 am to 10 pm,” the statement by the Jal Board stated as reported by PTI.

Also Read | How stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana led to 103-unit jump in Delhi AQI

List of areas to be affected due to water cut

The affected areas include Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Ramesh Nagar, MES and the command area of Kirti Nagar Underground Reservoir (UGR), HMP Colony, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The DJB advised the residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements. They also urged everyone to use water wisely during this period. The board also mentioned that water tankers can be requested through their helpline or the central control room as needed.

Also Read | Delhi pollution: 14 farmers arrested in Haryana’s Kaithal over stubble burning

The water supply cut has also been announced today for 12-hours in South Delhi today. As per the board, the water supply in South Delhi main shall remain affected for 12 hours on from 10:00 am onwards. The water supply will not be available in the evening of October 23 and morning of October 24.

The affected areas as per the DJB include: Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extn, Govindpuri, GB Pant polytechnic, Shaym Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, GK North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, GK South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi news: 12-hour water cut in the national capital on October 25. Know why, affected areas and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -0.55 (-0.37%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.60
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-1.13%)

    Tata Power share price

    440.65
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    4.65 (1.07%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    179.00
    01:10 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    5.1 (2.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    347.65
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    34.25 (10.93%)

    Coforge share price

    7,514.90
    01:08 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    719.3 (10.58%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,287.35
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    117 (10%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,762.45
    01:08 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    330.6 (5.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,483.20
    01:05 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -230.75 (-4.9%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    325.70
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -16.55 (-4.84%)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    270.30
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -11.25 (-4%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    975.35
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -37.2 (-3.67%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

    361.25
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    32.6 (9.92%)

    BLS International Services share price

    381.35
    01:07 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    30.95 (8.83%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    951.10
    01:08 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    77.05 (8.82%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,172.20
    01:09 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    78.6 (7.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.