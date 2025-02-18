Delhi news: An Audi car collided with two people who were travelling on a scooty on February 18 in front of Jorbagh Post Office. According to the Delhi Police, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the Audi car.

The two victims, Naitik and Tushar, were quickly taken to a trauma center. While Naitik’s condition is stable, Tushar is in critical condition, the police said.

The police also confirmed that both individuals in the Audi are BBA students and have been detained. A case has been registered under sections 281/125(A) BNS (279/337).