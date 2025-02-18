Delhi news: 2 Scooty riders injured after reckless Audi crash near Jorbagh, BBA students detained | Video

Delhi news: An Audi car collided with two people who were travelling on a scooty on February 18 in front of Jorbagh Post Office. According to the Delhi Police, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the Audi car.

The two victims, Naitik and Tushar, were quickly taken to a trauma center. While Naitik’s condition is stable, Tushar is in critical condition, the police said as reported by news agency ANI.

The police also confirmed that both individuals in the Audi are BBA students and have been detained. A case has been registered under sections 281/125(A) BNS (279/337).

‘Audi car was coming at a high speed’, says relative of the injured While speaking to news agency ANI, Shubham, a relative of the injured Naitik said, "...the Audi car was coming at a high speed and hit the scooty...the condition of one of the injured is serious, we have not seen Naitik's condition, so we cannot say anything about him, he has an injury in his leg. Both the accused have been caught by the police."