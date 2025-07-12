Delhi news: After heavy rain, building collapses in Seelampur, leaves several trapped and injured

Delhi news: After heavy rain, building collapsed in Seelampur on Saturday, leaving several trapped under the debris while 3-4 injured were rushed to the hospital. As many as 7 fire tenders arrived at the accident spot for search and rescue operation.
“A ground-plus-three building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur. 3-4 people have been taken to the hospital. More people are feared trapped. 7 fire tenders at the spot for rescue operations,” Fire Department officials informed ANI
The video below shows locals helping in clearing the debris after a ground-plus-three building collapsed.
