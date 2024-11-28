Delhi Blast: Explosion heard in Prashant Vihar area; firefighters and CRPF present at site. Details here

  • Delhi blast news: A minor explosion was reported in Prashant Vihar, Delhi, causing minor injuries to a nearby driver.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Delhi blast: A loud explosion occurred near PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area. (Image for representation)
Delhi blast: A loud explosion occurred near PVR multiplex in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area. (Image for representation)

Delhi Blast: An explosion was heard near PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on November 28. "A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site," Delhi Fire Service said as quoted by news agency ANI. Video shared by ANI also showed CRPF personnel present at the spot.

Also Read | Delhi: First case of Japanese Encephalitis reported in 13 years, what is it?

The driver of a three wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries, police said. The entire area has been cordoned off.

Also Read | Delhi: ED team attacked during raid in cybercrime case; 1 officer injured

In a statement, the police reported that the PCR unit was alerted about a bomb-like explosion in the Prashant Vihar area. A bomb detection team, dog squad, local police, and Delhi Fire Services are currently at the scene.

Citing the police sources, PTI also reported that the explosion looked similar to the blast that occurred outside of a CRPF school's boundary wall in Prashant Vihar last month.

 

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot quits as Delhi Legislative Assembly member days after joining BJP

"But this was a very low intensity blast which occurred opposite a sweet shop. We cannot link them right now," the source said as quoted by PTI.

Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan have reached the site. On October 20, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area last month. 

Explosion outside Punjab restaurant

An explosion was reported outside the De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Punjab's Chandigarh in the intervening night of Monday.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday on the explosion, an employee at the restaurant said that the blast took place at around 3.15 am adding that no one was injured as the restaurant was closed at that time. The Chandigarh police lodged an FIR and started their initial investigation on the matter. In another incident, in Mdhya Pradesh, two people died, two were feared trapped and five other sustained injuries after three houses collapsed due to an explosion in Morena district at midnight.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi Blast: Explosion heard in Prashant Vihar area; firefighters and CRPF present at site. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    568.30
    02:08 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    44.5 (8.5%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.65
    02:08 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.3 (-0.22%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,185.50
    02:08 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -14.25 (-1.19%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,454.60
    02:08 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.25 (2.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    874.00
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    25.65 (3.02%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,912.90
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.5 (1.16%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,459.05
    01:57 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,072.00
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -400.8 (-6.19%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,116.00
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -71.9 (-6.05%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,425.05
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -80.45 (-5.34%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    648.60
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.15 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    299.40
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.58%)

    Adani Power share price

    566.65
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    42.85 (8.18%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.84
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.28 (6.79%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.