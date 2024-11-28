Delhi Blast: An explosion was heard near PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on November 28. "A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site," Delhi Fire Service said as quoted by news agency ANI. Video shared by ANI also showed CRPF personnel present at the spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The driver of a three wheeler, which was parked nearby, sustained minor injuries, police said. The entire area has been cordoned off.

In a statement, the police reported that the PCR unit was alerted about a bomb-like explosion in the Prashant Vihar area. A bomb detection team, dog squad, local police, and Delhi Fire Services are currently at the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing the police sources, PTI also reported that the explosion looked similar to the blast that occurred outside of a CRPF school's boundary wall in Prashant Vihar last month.

"But this was a very low intensity blast which occurred opposite a sweet shop. We cannot link them right now," the source said as quoted by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior police officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police Rajeev Ranjan have reached the site. On October 20, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area last month.

Explosion outside Punjab restaurant An explosion was reported outside the De'Orra - Alehouse and Kitchen restaurant at Sector 26 in Punjab's Chandigarh in the intervening night of Monday.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday on the explosion, an employee at the restaurant said that the blast took place at around 3.15 am adding that no one was injured as the restaurant was closed at that time. The Chandigarh police lodged an FIR and started their initial investigation on the matter. In another incident, in Mdhya Pradesh, two people died, two were feared trapped and five other sustained injuries after three houses collapsed due to an explosion in Morena district at midnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}