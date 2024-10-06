Delhi news: A horrifying incident from North Delhi's Model Town area has come to light wherein one man was assaulted by another after he reportedly asked him to not urinate in a public place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a 52 seconds video, a man is seen appraching towards the victim who is sleeping. As lifts the blanket to identify his face, he is seen brutally beating him. The video also shows that the accused was accompanied by two other people, with whom he later flees the scene.

LiveMint has decided not to share the video because of its graphic nature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per NDTV report, the accused identified as Aryan has been arrested by the Delhi police. The report added that Aryan worked as a servant at a residence in the Model Town area.

The report further provided additional details about the incident wherein it stated that, a day prior Aryan was urinating in public near a park and when the victim saw him, he tried to stop him. The report also added that both Aryan and the victim also argued on the peeing incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in another incident last month, a Delhi police constable was allegedly killed in a road rage incident after being hit by a recklessly driven car when he was going to the police station on his bike in Delhi's Nagaloi area.

According to Delhi police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when constable Sandeep, 30-year-old, spotted a recklessly driven WagonR on his way to Nangloi Police Station during duty hours and asked the driver not to drive harshly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}