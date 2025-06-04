Delhi News: Commercial building collapses in the Sector 7 area of ​​Rohini | VIDEO

At least two people were feared trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A fire officer said five teams were pressed into service after they received a call regarding the building collapse in Sector 7.

"We received a call at 4.04 pm. Our teams are working on the spot," the officer said.

A senior police officer said they have cordoned off the area where multiple teams have been rushed.

"Multiple teams from various rescue agencies, including Delhi Police, fire department and NDRF, have reached the spot.

"We have cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident. The power department has turned off electricity supply in the area," the officer said.

The authorities are working to rescue those trapped and assess the damage.

The cause of the building collapse is yet to be determined.

Earlier in May, a building had collapsed after a massive fire at factory triggered blast in Bawana area of Delhi.

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call reporting a fire at a factory manufacturing plastic bottles was received at 4.48 am (on May 24)," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the multi-storey building, which collapsed after an explosion, as the flames rapidly engulfed the entire structure.

The explosion, which occurred shortly after the fire broke out, jolted the residents in the nearby areas, triggering panic as several locals rushed out of their homes, fearing further blasts, the officials had said.

Police launched a probe to find out what triggered the fire and the subsequent explosion.