Delhi news: Fire continues at Ghazipur landfill site, residents say, ‘smoke causing discomfort…difficult to breathe’
Residents near Ghazipur landfill suffer from smoke-related health issues due to an ongoing fire. They express frustration over government inaction towards pollution and cleanliness problems.
A major fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the National Capital on the evening of 21 April continues to rage on and efforts is currently underway to douse the fire, video shared by news agency ANI showed. As per the Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar, the cause of the fire was due to gas that is produced in the landfill.