A major fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in the National Capital on the evening of 21 April continues to rage on and efforts is currently underway to douse the fire, video shared by news agency ANI showed. As per the Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar, the cause of the fire was due to gas that is produced in the landfill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Residents in the area have also complained of breathing issues due to the smoke caused by the fire. One resident also questioned on why the fire started was not controlled and also complained that everyone focuses on the elections but none pays attention to daily issues of pollution and cleanliness.

While speaking to ANI, a local resident, Nazra said, “I live here and the smoke is causing discomfort to the eyes...We are also having difficulties in breathing. The entire colony is disturbed." She also added, "Last time, when the landfill caught fire, there were casualties..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another resident complained that the administration has not done anything on the fire incident and said, “We are facing difficulties in breathing due to the smoke caused by the fire. We are unable to talk due to pollution...The fire has been continuing since yesterday morning. The administration has not done anything...We want the government to solve the issue."

A school girl from the area said, "We were having irritation in the throat and we were coughing due to smoke. This fire caused pollution. Everyone is suffering from this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One resident also alleged that they are facing this issue since 1990s and added that no one is paying attention, be it the Delhi government or the central government. "We have been facing this problem since the 1990s. We are dealing with diabetes, BP, thyroid and irritation in the eyes. Even small children are suffering due to it... We are having irritation in the eyes. We are not able to go out... No one is paying attention to our problems, be it the Delhi government or the central government," a local resident told ANI.

Another resident also said, "For those living here, life is difficult. It smells so bad that it is difficult to stand here. On one hand, the government says they are reducing pollution, but on the other, we can imagine the carbon emissions due to this fire. Why has this fire started, and why is it not being controlled?... The government is just giving subsidies to electric vehicles, but it is not working to reduce carbon emissions overall so that we can set an example for the world. Everyone is just focused on elections, no one is paying attention to these daily issues that we face. There is no focus on cleanliness, you can see it here," he said.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

