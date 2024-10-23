Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

  • An IIT student died by suicide in his hostel room. As per report no suicide not was found, but his medical records show that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi news: An M. Sc. 2nd year student at IIT died allegedly by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel on October 22, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, the student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand. 

As per the report, the room was locked from the inside, prompting friends and IIT staff to break the windows to enter. It added that Yash's body is in the mortuary, and the family has been notified about his death.

The mobile crime team inspected the hostel room where the incident occurred, but no suicide note was found. According to the Yash’s medical records, he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

