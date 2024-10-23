Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

Delhi news: An M. Sc. 2nd year student at IIT died allegedly by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel on October 22, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, the student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand.

As per the report, the room was locked from the inside, prompting friends and IIT staff to break the windows to enter. It added that Yash's body is in the mortuary, and the family has been notified about his death.