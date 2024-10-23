Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

Livemint

  • An IIT student died by suicide in his hostel room. As per report no suicide not was found, but his medical records show that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi news: An M. Sc. 2nd year student at IIT died allegedly by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel on October 22, news agency ANI has reported. As per the report, the student, Kumar Yash, was from Deoghar, Jharkhand.

As per the report, the room was locked from the inside, prompting friends and IIT staff to break the windows to enter. It added that Yash's body is in the mortuary, and the family has been notified about his death.

The mobile crime team inspected the hostel room where the incident occurred, but no suicide note was found. According to the Yash’s medical records, he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.