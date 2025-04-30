MASSIVE fire at Dilli Haat; 12 fire tenders rushed to spot | Video

Delhi News: A massive fire broke out at Dilli Haat, the open-air market located in Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi, on the evening of April 30, 2025. The Delhi Fire Service received the emergency call at approximately 8:55 pm and promptly dispatched 12 fire tenders to the scene. The blaze originated inside a shop within the market, and fire crews have since brought the situation under control.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service told PTI, “We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway.”

Dilli Haat is a popular art and craft mart and also has a food plaza.

Further details regarding the cause and extent of the damage are awaited.

