Delhi news: Foundation for Defence colony’s culvert bridge laid — What will it cost, how will it help? Explained

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Apr 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj lay the foundation stone of a culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj lay the foundation stone of a culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo / Ritik Jain)

Delhi public works department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on April 5 laid the foundation stone for the much-demanded culvert bridge at Ratan Lal Sachdev Marg, in the national capital's Defence Colony, according to an ANI report.

Notably, Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of late former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal.

Why the new Culvert Bridge at Defence Colony, New Delhi?

Parvesh Verma told reporters that the bridge has been a long-standing demand from local people for the past three-to-four years. “This road leads to Barapullah, a critical corridor for commuters. We had promised that we would start this work in April. This project will provide great relief to the people here,” he added.

Also speaking to reporters, Bansuri Swaraj said that this bridge is an example of Parvesh Verma fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to Delhi voters that “if they bring the double engine government, he will spend himself in Delhi's development...”

“Today, on the auspicious festival of Durga Ashtami, we have laid the foundation stone here. This culvert bridge will be ready within the next 11 months. I thank CM Rekha Gupta for sanctioning it…” she added.

How Much Will Culvert Bridge in Defence Colony Cost?

According to both Parvesh Verma and Bansuri Swaraj, the bridge will take around 11 months to be completed and will cost around 7.30 crore.

The bridge, to be built over the main drain in the area, will be 25x18 metre, with two lanes on each side, officials told Hindustan Times. It will replace an existing dilaphidated bridge, of which a portion had collapse in December 2023, the report added.

How Will the New Culvert Bridge Help Locals?

A PWD official told HT that the older, dilaphidated bridge will be torn down. It added that locals have complained of traffic woes due to restricted movements from the condition of the bridge for over a year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The culvert bridge project addresses a long-standing local demand and is set to enhance infrastructure.
  • The initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve urban infrastructure and environmental management in Delhi.
  • Engagement with the community and emphasis on education over fines reflects a progressive approach to governance.

First Published:6 Apr 2025, 11:56 AM IST
