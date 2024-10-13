Delhi news: How police arrested sharpshooter involved in gym owner’s murder

A sharpshooter reportedly of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs allegedly involved the murder of a gym co-owner in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area was arrested following an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Narela area on October 12, officials said as reported by news agency PTI.

Baba Siddique Murder News LIVE Last month, Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym co-owner, was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle in the upscale Greater Kailash area. Earlier, PTI had also reported that Shah was also reportedly had ties to Rohit Chaudhary, a gangster who was a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Last month, during investigation, the police also found that the murder was executed on the instructions of Sameer Baba, a close associate of Hashim Baba, as reported by the agency.

Coming back to the latest arrest, while sharing information on the sharpshooter, identified as Madhur alias Ayaan, the police said that during the firing, he sustained bullet injuries in both his legs and was admitted to hospital. As per the police, Madhur and his associate Raju allegedly shot Shah dead.

Here's how the sharpshooter was arrested An officier said that Ayaan was arrested after the speacial cell received a tip-off about his movement on the Narela-Bawana road. The team then set up a trap and stoped Madhur, who was riding a motorcycle, near a housing complex around 9 pm. Upon seeing the police, he opened fire at them, according to an officer as reported by PTI.

As he opened fire, the police returned fire, resulting in a total of 11 rounds being exchanged between both sides.

"In this shootout, Madhur sustained bullet injuries in his right knee and left ankle. A bullet fired by the accused hit Sub-Inspector Adesh Kumar, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket," the officer said as quoted by PTI.

A .32 semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from the spot. A Honda Hornet, on which Madhur was travelling, was also seized, he said. The police further added that they are now searching for another accused Raju.