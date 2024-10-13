Delhi news: How police arrested sharpshooter involved in gym owner’s murder

  • Delhi news: Madhur, a sharpshooter linked to criminal gangs, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell on October 12. 

Updated13 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Delhi news: Police arrested sharpshooter involved in gym owner's murder
Delhi news: Police arrested sharpshooter involved in gym owner’s murder (Image for representation)

A sharpshooter reportedly  of Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs allegedly involved the murder of a gym co-owner in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area was arrested following an encounter with Delhi Police's Special Cell in the Narela area on October 12, officials said as reported by news agency PTI

Baba Siddique Murder News LIVE

Last month, Nadir Shah, a 35-year-old gym co-owner, was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle in the upscale Greater Kailash area. Earlier, PTI had also reported that Shah was also reportedly had ties to Rohit Chaudhary, a gangster who was a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Last month, during investigation, the police also found that the murder was executed on the instructions of Sameer Baba, a close associate of Hashim Baba, as reported by the agency.

Coming back to the latest arrest, while sharing information on the sharpshooter, identified as Madhur alias Ayaan, the police said that during the firing, he sustained bullet injuries in both his legs and was admitted to hospital. As per the police, Madhur and his associate Raju allegedly shot Shah dead.

 

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Killers conducted recce of NCP leader’s home, reveals police

Here's how the sharpshooter was arrested

An officier said that Ayaan was arrested after the speacial cell received a tip-off about his movement on the Narela-Bawana road. The team then set up a trap and stoped Madhur, who was riding a motorcycle, near a housing complex around 9 pm. Upon seeing the police, he opened fire at them, according to an officer as reported by PTI.

As he opened fire, the police returned fire, resulting in a total of 11 rounds being exchanged between both sides.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu train accident: Special train with stranded passengers leaves MGR stn

"In this shootout, Madhur sustained bullet injuries in his right knee and left ankle. A bullet fired by the accused hit Sub-Inspector Adesh Kumar, who was wearing a bulletproof jacket," the officer said as quoted by PTI.

A .32 semi-automatic pistol and eight live cartridges were recovered from the spot. A Honda Hornet, on which Madhur was travelling, was also seized, he said. The police further added that they are now searching for another accused Raju.

(With all inputs from PTI)

First Published:13 Oct 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Delhi news: How police arrested sharpshooter involved in gym owner's murder

