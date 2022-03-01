OPEN APP
Home / News / Delhi: No consent required from parents for offline classes and exams
The Delhi government on Tuesday said consent of parents for attending offline classes and exams will not be mandatory for students of classes 10 and 12. 

However, the hybrid mode of classes and exams i.e. offline as well as online will continue as earlier for classes up to 9th as well as for classes 11th in schools. All classes may go offline from April 1, 2022.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools will start functioning offline from April 1. "DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves as people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to 500. All should continue following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch," he had tweeted. 

 

 

 

 

