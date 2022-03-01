The Delhi government on Tuesday said consent of parents for attending offline classes and exams will not be mandatory for students of classes 10 and 12.

However, the hybrid mode of classes and exams i.e. offline as well as online will continue as earlier for classes up to 9th as well as for classes 11th in schools. All classes may go offline from April 1, 2022.

Consent of parents for attending offline classes/exams will not be mandatory for students of classes 10 and 12: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/wD2444JzCq — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools will start functioning offline from April 1. "DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves as people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to ₹500. All should continue following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch," he had tweeted.

