Delhi: No consent required from parents for offline classes and exams

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools will start functioning offline from April 1. "DDMA withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves as people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from April 1. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to ₹500. All should continue following COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch," he had tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}