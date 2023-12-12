Delhi no longer India's most polluted city; these 2 states see worse AQI. Check full list here
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.
The overall air quality in Delhi stood in the ‘very poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 326, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 7:00 am.
