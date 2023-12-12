The overall air quality in Delhi stood in the ‘very poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 326, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 7:00 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per CPCB 7 am data, various locations across Delhi registered air quality in the 'very poor' and 'poor' category. The Air quality in areas like Alipur stood at 324, Anand Vihar at 357, 356 at Ashok Vihar, 323 at Dwarka sector-8, 330 at ITO, 370 at Jahangirpuri, 337 at Narela, 352 at Punjabi Bagh, 356 at RK Puram, 319 at Rohini, 373 at Shadipur, 381 at Wazirpur.

Some locations around the National Capital Region also recorded 'very poor' to 'poor' category air including Noida where AQI stood at 322, AQI in Greater Noida stood at 314. Gurugram recorded 'poor' category air at 249, in Ghaziabad AQI stood at 283, 275 at Faridabad.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe-plus'.

Speaking of cities with worst air quality index, the national capital stood at number 6 with AQI at 326. Speaking of top spots, three Bihar cities stood in the top 5 ranking namely, Katihar recording the worst AQI at 393, Saharsa with AQI at 379, Purnia with AQI at 373, and Bhagalpur with AQI at 351. Three Uttar Pradesh cities namely Muzaffarnagar, Noida and Greater Noida were on the list of cities with the worst AQI.

Top 10 Cities with worst Air Quality Index 1. Katihar (Bihar) 393

2. Saharsa (Bihar) 379

3. Purnia (Bihar) 373

4. Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) 362

5. Bhagalpur (Bihar) 351

6. Delhi 326

7. Ludhiana (Punjab) 324

8. Chhapra (Bihar) 322

9. Noida (UP) 322

10. Greater Noida (UP) 314

Meanwhile, on Monday, the national capital recorded the season's coldest morning with the minimum temperature settling three notches below normal at 6.5 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said as reported by news agency PTI. The minimum temperature recorded at the observatory at Lodhi Road was 6.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, it said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures during the last couple of days. Prior to this, on Saturday, it recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of further forecast, from the period between December 12 and 17, the minimum temperature will oscillate between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

