Delhi, North India heatwave alert! IMD issues extreme heat warning, mercury may soar to 42 degrees

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heatwave alert for Delhi and several parts of North India as temperatures are expected to soar to a blistering 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days. By April 10, the maximum temperature in Delhi could reach up to 42 degrees Celsius, the IMD has warned.

Other than Delhi, south Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are some of the regions in North India that would witness severe heatwave in the coming days.

The IMD said maximum temperatures in many parts of central and northwest India are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during this period.

In Delhi, daytime temperatures could reach around 42 degrees Celsius at some places by April 6 or 7, as per the reports.

This year, heatwaves hit parts of India as early as February 27–28. The year 2024 recorded its first heatwave on April 5. Also Read | IMD warns of ‘double heatwave’ in this part of India from March-May 2025 | See full forecast

Earlier this week, the weather department warned that India is likely to face hotter-than-normal temperatures between April and June, with more frequent heatwave days expected across central and eastern regions as well as the northwestern plains.

Typically, the country experiences around four to seven heatwave days during this period.

Also Read | Heatwaves hit India sooner than expected in 2025. Scientists reveal the alarming reason

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu could experience more heatwave days than usual.

Eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha may see 10 to 11 heatwave days during this period.